BRC
    • O nama

    BRC: A trusted accounting, tax, and advisory firm serving the Southeast for over 75 years. With 225 professionals across offices in Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Dunn, we deliver premier business solutions to middle market companies, private enterprises, nonprofits, small businesses, and government entities. Our dedicated industry teams provide specialized expertise across key sectors, while our DFK International membership extends our capabilities globally. At BRC, we combine deep regional knowledge with world-class resources to help your business thrive.

    brc.cpa
    Web stranica
    1947
    Godina osnivanja
    317
    Broj zaposlenika
    Sjedište

