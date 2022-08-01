Imenik tvrtki
    • O nama

    Founded in 2003, Braves Technologies, LLC, is a multi-faceted I.T. services provider situated in Atlanta, Georgia, serving clients domestically and abroad. Our international reach is made possible by our extensive global network of professionals.Braves is helping global technology companies incubate their dedicated offshore software development teams in India. Our proven Recruitment and People Management processes have been instrumental in clients scaling their teams and expanding their business globally.We have offices in Atlanta, Georgia, and Pune, India, serving clients domestically and abroad.

    http://www.bravestechnologies.com
    Web stranica
    2003
    Godina osnivanja
    75
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

