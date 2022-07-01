Imenik tvrtki
BlueVoyant
BlueVoyant Plaće

Plaće u BlueVoyant kreću se od $81,258 ukupne godišnje naknade za Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti na donjoj strani do $286,560 za Informatičar (IT) na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika BlueVoyant. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $127K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Informatičar (IT)
$287K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$153K

Prodaja
$84.6K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
$81.3K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u BlueVoyant je Informatičar (IT) at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $286,560. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u BlueVoyant je $127,000.

