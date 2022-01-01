Imenik tvrtki
BlueVine
BlueVine Plaće

Plaće u BlueVine kreću se od $100,890 ukupne godišnje naknade za Analitičar Podataka na donjoj strani do $270,000 za Poslovni Razvoj na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika BlueVine. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/18/2025

Poslovni Razvoj
Median $270K
Analitičar Podataka
$101K
Financijski Analitičar
$114K

Marketing
$149K
Menadžer Partnera
$259K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $151K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$199K
Softverski Inženjer
$141K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$264K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u BlueVine je Poslovni Razvoj s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $270,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u BlueVine je $151,000.

