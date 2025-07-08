Imenik tvrtki
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Plaće

Plaće u Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas kreću se od $90,450 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $140,700 za Znanstvenik Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Zadnje ažuriranje: 8/31/2025

$160K

Analitičar Podataka
$103K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$141K
Softverski Inženjer
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas je Znanstvenik Podataka at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $140,700. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas je $103,490.

