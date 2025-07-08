Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Plaće

Plaće u Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas kreću se od $90,450 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $140,700 za Znanstvenik Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. Zadnje ažuriranje: 8/31/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
