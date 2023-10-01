Imenik tvrtki
Blankfactor
Blankfactor Plaće

Plaće u Blankfactor kreću se od $23,623 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $180,900 za Information Technologist (IT) na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Blankfactor. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/10/2025

$160K

Znanstvenik Podataka
$60.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$181K
Softverski Inženjer
$23.6K

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$112K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Blankfactor je Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $180,900. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Blankfactor je $85,994.

