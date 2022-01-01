Bentley Systems Plaće

Imenik tvrtki
Plaće u Bentley Systems kreću se od $8,861 ukupne godišnje naknade za Tehnički Pisac na donjoj strani do $112,435 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Bentley Systems. Zadnje ažuriranje: 8/26/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $88.7K

Full-Stack Softverski Inženjer

Prodaja
Median $100K
Korisnička Podrška
$49K

Znanstvenik Podataka
$90.5K
Menadžment Konzultant
$50.6K
Marketing
$78.6K
Strojarki Inženjer
$25.5K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$64.3K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$99.2K
Menadžer Projekta
$108K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
$99.5K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$112K
Tehnički Pisac
$8.9K
ČPP

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Bentley Systems és Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $112,435. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Bentley Systems és $88,740.

Ostali resursi