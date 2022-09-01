Imenik tvrtki
Bending Spoons
Bending Spoons Plaće

Plaće u Bending Spoons kreću se od $55,272 ukupne godišnje naknade za Marketing na donjoj strani do $154,372 za Znanstvenik Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Bending Spoons. Zadnje ažuriranje: 8/26/2025

$160K

Softverski Inženjer
Median $83.8K

Backend Softverski Inženjer

Poslovni Analitičar
$71.3K
Analitičar Podataka
$65.6K

Znanstvenik Podataka
$154K
Marketing
$55.3K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$59.7K
Regrutač
$86K
ČPP

The highest paying role reported at Bending Spoons is Znanstvenik Podataka at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $154,372. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bending Spoons is $71,324.

