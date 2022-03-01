Direktorij Tvrtki
Belcan
Belcan Plaće

Raspon plaća Belcan je od $54,018 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Aerospace inženjer na donjem kraju do $120,600 za Tehnički voditelj programa na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Belcan. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/25/2025

$160K

Strojarski inženjer
Median $105K
Softverski inženjer
Median $68.9K
Aerospace inženjer
$54K

Ljudski resursi
Median $100K
Informatolog (IT)
$80.4K
Tehnički voditelj programa
$121K
Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Belcan je Tehnički voditelj programa at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $120,600. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Belcan je $90,200.

