BECU Plaće

Raspon plaća BECU je od $61,353 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Korisnička služba na donjem kraju do $160,000 za Softverski inženjer na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke BECU. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $160K
Poslovni analitičar
$89.8K
Korisnička služba
$61.4K

Operacije korisničke službe
$98.2K
Voditelj projekta
$123K
Regrutator
$104K
Često postavljena pitanja

The highest paying role reported at BECU is Softverski inženjer with a yearly total compensation of $160,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BECU is $101,357.

Ostali resursi