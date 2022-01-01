Direktorij Tvrtki
BCG Digital Ventures
BCG Digital Ventures Plaće

Raspon plaća BCG Digital Ventures je od $57,839 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Regrutator na donjem kraju do $327,256 za Venture kapitalist na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke BCG Digital Ventures. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/11/2025

$160K

Voditelj proizvoda
Product Manager $125K
Senior Product Manager $189K
Lead Product Manager $223K
Softverski inženjer
Median $162K
Znanstvenik podataka
$159K

Ljudski resursi
$134K
Konzultant za upravljanje
$156K
Dizajner proizvoda
$111K
Voditelj dizajna proizvoda
$166K
Regrutator
$57.8K
Voditelj softverskog inženjerstva
$159K
UX istraživač
$121K
Venture kapitalist
$327K
Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki BCG Digital Ventures je Venture kapitalist at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $327,256. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki BCG Digital Ventures je $158,547.

