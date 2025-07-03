Imenik tvrtki
BBB Industries
BBB Industries Plaće

Medijan plaće u BBB Industries je $54,058 za Softverski Inženjer . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika BBB Industries. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/19/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
$54.1K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u BBB Industries je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $54,058. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u BBB Industries je $54,058.

Ostali resursi

