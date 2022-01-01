Imenik tvrtki
Basis Technologies
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Basis Technologies Plaće

Plaće u Basis Technologies kreću se od $70,853 ukupne godišnje naknade za Marketing na donjoj strani do $242,661 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Basis Technologies. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/10/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Odigrani

Pregovarali smo tisuće ponuda i redovito postižemo povećanja od 30.000$+ (ponekad 300.000$+). Pregovarajte svoju plaću ili svoj životopis pregledajte od strane pravih stručnjaka - rekrutera koji to rade svakodnevno.

Softverski Inženjer
Median $96K
Analitičar Podataka
$95.9K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$73.4K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Marketing
$70.9K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$243K
Regrutač
$88.4K
Prodaja
$209K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$220K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Basis Technologies je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $242,661. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Basis Technologies je $95,938.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Basis Technologies

Povezane tvrtke

  • Vanguard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • John Hancock
  • League
  • GEICO
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi