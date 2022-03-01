Imenik tvrtki
Banner Health
Banner Health Plaće

Plaće u Banner Health kreću se od $63,700 ukupne godišnje naknade za Administrativni Asistent na donjoj strani do $144,275 za Liječnik na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Banner Health. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/17/2025

Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $90.5K
Administrativni Asistent
$63.7K
Analitičar Podataka
$65.3K

Savjetnik za Upravljanje
$101K
Liječnik
$144K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$105K
Softverski Inženjer
$68.6K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Banner Health je Liječnik at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $144,275. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Banner Health je $90,480.

