Imenik tvrtki
Bank of England
Bank of England Plaće

Plaće u Bank of England kreću se od $40,775 ukupne godišnje naknade za Administrativni Asistent na donjoj strani do $196,213 za Arhitekt Rješenja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Bank of England. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/17/2025

Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $72K
Financijski Analitičar
Median $67.5K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $42.6K

Administrativni Asistent
$40.8K
Poslovni Analitičar
$89.1K
Poslovni Razvoj
$50.3K
Analitičar Podataka
$67.8K
Investicijski Bankar
$52.7K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$196K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Bank of England je Arhitekt Rješenja at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $196,213. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Bank of England je $67,468.

