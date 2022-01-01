Imenik tvrtki
Backbase
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku

Backbase Plaće

Plaće u Backbase kreću se od $17,963 ukupne godišnje naknade za Dizajner Proizvoda na donjoj strani do $250,000 za Arhitekt Rješenja na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Backbase. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $88.7K

Mobilni softverski inženjer

Backend softverski inženjer

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $85.5K
Arhitekt Rješenja
Median $250K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Poslovni Analitičar
$31.4K
Marketing
$92.2K
Marketinške Operacije
$117K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$18K
Menadžer Projekta
$115K
Regrutер
$59.9K
Analitičar Kibernetičke Sigurnosti
$99.7K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$91.2K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Backbase je Arhitekt Rješenja s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $250,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Backbase je $91,237.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Backbase

Povezane tvrtke

  • InterWorks
  • QuantumBlack
  • InvestCloud
  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

Ostali resursi