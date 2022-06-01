Imenik tvrtki
Back Market Plaće

Plaće u Back Market kreću se od $52,740 ukupne godišnje naknade za Menadžer Projekta na donjoj strani do $108,455 za UX Istraživač na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Back Market. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/17/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $99.4K

Backend softverski inženjer

Poslovni Razvoj
$85.4K
Osnivač
$99.5K

Dizajner Proizvoda
$86.7K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$56.1K
Menadžer Projekta
$52.7K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$84.5K
UX Istraživač
$108K
Nedostaje vam vaša pozicija?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici za naknade ili dodajte svoju plaću da pomognete otključati stranicu.


ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Back Market je UX Istraživač at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $108,455. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Back Market je $86,050.

