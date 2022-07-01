Imenik tvrtki
Axonius Plaće

Plaće u Axonius kreću se od $81,846 ukupne godišnje naknade za Regrutač na donjoj strani do $159,200 za Marketing Operacije na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Axonius. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/10/2025

$160K

Softverski Inženjer
Median $140K

Full-Stack Softverski Inženjer

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $144K
Marketing Operacije
$159K

Menadžer Proizvoda
$127K
Regrutač
$81.8K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Axonius je Marketing Operacije at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $159,200. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Axonius je $140,480.

Ostali resursi