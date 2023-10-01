Imenik tvrtki
Avature
Avature Plaće

Plaće u Avature kreću se od $2,841 ukupne godišnje naknade za Korisnička Podrška in Argentina na donjoj strani do $119,400 za Copywriter in United States na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Avature. Zadnje ažuriranje: 8/26/2025

$160K

Softverski Inženjer
Median $20.1K
Copywriter
$119K
Korisnička Podrška
$2.8K

IT Tehnolog
$18.4K
Strojarki Inženjer
$41.4K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$28.3K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$52.4K
Menadžer Projekta
$8.4K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$64.9K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$77.4K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Avature je Copywriter at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $119,400. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Avature je $34,882.

