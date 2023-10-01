Imenik tvrtki
Ather Energy Plaće

Plaće u Ather Energy kreću se od $19,714 ukupne godišnje naknade za Marketing na donjoj strani do $25,089 za Regrutač na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Ather Energy. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ljudski Resursi
$21.6K
Marketing
$19.7K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$20.9K

Regrutač
$25.1K
ČPP

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Ather Energy là Regrutač at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $25,089. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Ather Energy là $21,255.

