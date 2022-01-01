Imenik tvrtki
Asurion
Asurion Plaće

Plaće u Asurion kreću se od $44,100 ukupne godišnje naknade za Information Technologist (IT) na donjoj strani do $230,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Asurion. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/10/2025

$160K

Softverski Inženjer
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend Softverski Inženjer

Full-Stack Softverski Inženjer

Znanstvenik Podataka
Median $160K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $145K

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $230K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $93K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $123K
Računovođa
$57.1K
Menadžer Poslovnih Operacija
$94.9K
Korisnička Podrška
$52.8K
Menadžer Znanosti o Podacima
$179K
Financijski Analitičar
$69.3K
Ljudski Resursi
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Pravni
$75.4K
Marketing
$209K
Marketing Operacije
$118K
Menadžer Dizajna Proizvoda
$185K
Menadžer Programa
$156K
Prodaja
$65.3K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$72.6K
UX Istraživač
$139K
ČPP

