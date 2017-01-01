Imenik tvrtki
Astor & Sanders
    O nama

    Astor & Sanders Corporation pioneers federal digital evolution with trusted, secure IT solutions engineered for mission-critical environments. We seamlessly blend application development, modernization, and cloud integration with advanced data analytics and AI capabilities. Our comprehensive services include robust network engineering, proactive cybersecurity, and specialized mission support—all delivered by experts who understand government complexities. Astor transforms federal technology challenges into strategic advantages, enabling agencies to achieve operational excellence while maintaining the highest security standards.

    astor-sanders.com
    Web stranica
    2000
    Godina osnivanja
    81
    Broj zaposlenika
    Sjedište

