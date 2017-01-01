Direktorij Tvrtki
Apron
    Apron is a payments platform designed to streamline accounts payable workflows for businesses and accountants. It offers features such as invoice capture, supplier payments, payroll management, and expense handling, all within a single workspace. Apron integrates with accounting software, enabling users to capture invoices through various methods, automate data extraction, and manage approvals efficiently. The platform supports both local and global payments, aiming to simplify financial processes and enhance collaboration.

    https://getapron.com
    Web stranica
    2021
    Godina osnivanja
    86
    Broj zaposlenika

