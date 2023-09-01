Imenik tvrtki
Apna
Apna Plaće

Plaće u Apna kreću se od $3,449 ukupne godišnje naknade za Korisnička Služba na donjoj strani do $113,184 za Znanstvenik Podataka na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Apna. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/14/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $48.2K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $48.6K
Menadžer Poslovnih Operacija
$39.7K

Poslovni Analitičar
$9.9K
Korisnička Služba
$3.4K
Znanstvenik Podataka
$113K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$16.5K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$20.3K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Apna je Znanstvenik Podataka at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $113,184. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Apna je $29,993.

