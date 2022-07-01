Direktorij Tvrtki
Apex Fintech Solutions
Apex Fintech Solutions Plaće

Raspon plaća Apex Fintech Solutions je od $47,264 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Informatolog (IT) na donjem kraju do $200,000 za Voditelj proizvoda na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Apex Fintech Solutions. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $132K

Backend softverski inženjer

Voditelj proizvoda
Median $200K
Poslovni analitičar
$90K

Znanstvenik podataka
$111K
Ljudski resursi
$163K
Informatolog (IT)
$47.3K
Voditelj programa
$80.4K
Prodaja
$163K
Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Apex Fintech Solutions je Voditelj proizvoda s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $200,000. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Apex Fintech Solutions je $121,275.

Ostali resursi