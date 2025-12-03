Regrutер naknada in United States u Ansys ukupno iznosi $99K year za P2. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Ansys. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025
Prosječna Ukupna Naknada
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
33%
GOD 1
33%
GOD 2
33%
GOD 3
U Ansys, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:
33% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
33% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
33% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)
