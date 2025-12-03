Imenik tvrtki
Ansys
Ansys Regrutер Plaće

Regrutер naknada in United States u Ansys ukupno iznosi $99K year za P2. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u Ansys. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/3/2025

Prosječna Ukupna Naknada

$100K - $114K
United States
Uobičajeni Raspon
Mogući Raspon
$87.5K$100K$114K$127K
Uobičajeni Raspon
Mogući Raspon
Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$99K
$84K
$10K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Raspored Stjecanja

33%

GOD 1

33%

GOD 2

33%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U Ansys, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)

  • 33% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (33.00% godišnje)



ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Regrutер u Ansys in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $127,440. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Ansys za ulogu Regrutер in United States je $87,480.

