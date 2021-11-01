Direktorij Tvrtki
Amplify Plaće

Raspon plaća Amplify je od $73,500 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Korisnička služba na donjem kraju do $160,800 za Regrutator na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Amplify. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/24/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $135K
Voditelj proizvoda
Median $135K
UX istraživač
Median $95K

Korisnička služba
$73.5K
Analitičar podataka
$115K
Informatolog (IT)
$131K
Marketing
$129K
Dizajner proizvoda
Median $110K
Voditelj projekta
$133K
Regrutator
$161K
Nedostaje li vaš naslov?

Pretražite sve plaće na našoj stranici kompenzacija ili dodajte svoju plaću za pomoć u otključavanju stranice.


Često postavljena pitanja

The highest paying role reported at Amplify is Regrutator at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $160,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Amplify is $130,117.

