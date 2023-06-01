Imenik tvrtki
Ambrx
    Ambrx Biopharma is a clinical-stage biologics company that develops precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of breast cancer and other solid tumors. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates and multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications. Ambrx Biopharma has collaborations with several companies and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

    http://www.ambrx.com
    Web stranica
    2003
    Godina osnivanja
    81
    Broj zaposlenika
    $1M-$10M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

