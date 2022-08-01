Direktorij Tvrtki
Allovue
Radite ovdje? Potražite svoju tvrtku
Glavni uvidi
  • Doprinesite nešto jedinstveno o tvrtki Allovue što može biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za intervjue, odabir timova, jedinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O

    Allovue empowers educators at every level to allocate resources to best support the needs of students. Our user-friendly software applications allow district officials, principals, and other school administrators to visualize, analyze, and optimize the impact of spending on outcomes in education. Our flagship product, Balance, contains applications to analyze school budgets, track and forecast expenditures, identify trends over time, and plan for future capital investments.Implementing our software allows superintendents to easily communicate district budgets with their staff, board, and community leaders, ensuring that budgets are strategically aligned to district goals and priorities. Balance eliminates the need for version reconciliation for finance directors as they can monitor the budget development process in real-time and quickly share custom financial data visualizations. With access to up-to-date budgets and account balances, administrators and principals can better plan for annual expenses, focusing on goals rather than account codes.

    https://allovue.com
    Web stranica
    2013
    Godina osnivanja
    45
    Broj zaposlenika
    $1M-$10M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte verificirane plaće u svoj sandučić

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete raščlanjivanje detalja kompenzacije e-poštom. Saznaj više

    Ova je stranica zaštićena reCAPTCHA-om i primjenjuju se Googleovi Pravila o privatnosti i Uvjeti pružanja usluge .

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nema istaknutih poslova za tvrtku Allovue

    Povezane tvrtke

    • LinkedIn
    • Square
    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Pogledajte sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi