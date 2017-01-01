Imenik tvrtki
Aikido Security
Radite ovdje? Preuzmi svoju tvrtku
Najbolji uvidi
  • Doprinesi nečim jedinstvenim o Aikido Security što bi moglo biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za razgovor, odabir tima, jedinstvena kultura, itd.).
    • O nama

    At aikido.dev, we transform software development through elegant, efficient solutions inspired by the principles of Aikido. Our platform harmonizes AI-powered tools with developer workflows, redirecting technical challenges into opportunities. We empower teams to build resilient applications with minimal resistance, fostering a balance of innovation and stability. Through intuitive interfaces and adaptive frameworks, aikido.dev helps developers achieve more with less effort, creating software that flows naturally with business needs. Join us in revolutionizing development—where technical mastery meets mindful creation.

    aikido.dev
    Web stranica
    2022
    Godina osnivanja
    Sjedište

    Primajte Verificirane Plaće u Vašu Poštu

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete detaljan prikaz kompenzacije putem e-maila. Saznajte Više

    Ova stranica je zaštićena reCAPTCHA i Google Pravilima o Privatnosti i Uvjetima Pružanja Usluge se primjenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Aikido Security

    Povezane tvrtke

    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Airbnb
    • LinkedIn
    • Pogledaj sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi