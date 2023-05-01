Imenik tvrtki
Agero Plaće

Plaće u Agero kreću se od $165,000 ukupne godišnje naknade za Softverski Inženjer na donjoj strani do $217,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Agero. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/16/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $165K

Inženjer podataka

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $217K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$174K

Menadžer Programa
$170K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Agero je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $217,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Agero je $172,166.

Ostali resursi