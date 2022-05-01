Imenik tvrtki
Age of Learning
Age of Learning Plaće

Plaće u Age of Learning kreću se od $81,600 ukupne godišnje naknade za UX Istraživač na donjoj strani do $414,915 za Menadžer Proizvoda na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Age of Learning. Zadnje ažuriranje: 11/14/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $135K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Znanstvenik Podataka
$134K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$116K

Menadžer Proizvoda
$415K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$166K
UX Istraživač
$81.6K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Age of Learning je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $414,915. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Age of Learning je $134,333.

