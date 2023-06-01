Direktorij Tvrtki
Glavni uvidi
    ADS-TEC Energy is a B2B technology company that develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. Their portfolio includes ultra-fast chargers for EVs, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications. They offer ChargeBox, ChargeTrailer, PowerBooster, Container-Systems, and rack systems. The company operates in Germany, Spain, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, and other European countries.

    https://adstec-energy.com
    Web stranica
    1900
    Godina osnivanja
    109
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

