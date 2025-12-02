Imenik tvrtki
ADP
  • Plaće
  • Dizajner Proizvoda

  • Sve Dizajner Proizvoda plaće

ADP Dizajner Proizvoda Plaće

Dizajner Proizvoda naknada in United States u ADP kreće se od $127K year za Senior Product Designer do $229K year za Lead Product Designer. Medijan year paketa naknade in United States ukupno iznosi $130K. Pogledajte razložene osnovne plaće, dionice i bonuse za ukupne pakete naknade u ADP. Zadnje ažuriranje: 12/2/2025

Prosjek Naknada Po Nivo
Dodaj komp.Poredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnova
Akcije
Bonus
Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$127K
$121K
$0
$6.5K
Lead Product Designer
$229K
$184K
$20.3K
$24.3K
Director Product Design
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Najnoviji podnesci plata
Tvrtka

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv razine

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U tvrtki

Ukupna naknada

Osnovna | Dionice (god) | Bonus
Raspored Stjecanja

33.3%

GOD 1

33.3%

GOD 2

33.3%

GOD 3

Tip Dionica
RSU

U ADP, RSUs podliježu 3-godišnjem rasporedu stjecanja:

  • 33.3% stječe se u 1st-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 2nd-GOD (33.30% godišnje)

  • 33.3% stječe se u 3rd-GOD (Infinity% po razdoblju)



Uključeni nazivi

UX dizajner

ČPP

Najbolje plaćeni paket plaće prijavljen za Dizajner Proizvoda u ADP in United States ima godišnju ukupnu naknadu od $237,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u ADP za ulogu Dizajner Proizvoda in United States je $144,500.

Ostali resursi

