Accedo
Accedo Plaće

Plaće u Accedo kreću se od $32,714 ukupne godišnje naknade za Dizajner Proizvoda na donjoj strani do $139,887 za Menadžment Konzultant na gornjoj strani. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika Accedo. Zadnje ažuriranje: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ljudski Resursi
$93.9K
Menadžment Konzultant
$140K
Marketing
$76.2K

Dizajner Proizvoda
$32.7K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$93.3K
Menadžer Programa
$73.8K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$115K
Arhitekt Rješenja
$108K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$99.2K
ČPP

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Accedo je Menadžment Konzultant at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $139,887. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Accedo je $93,897.

