Glavni uvidi
    ABLE Equipment Rental is a family-owned company that provides rental and sales equipment services to contractors, municipalities, industrial facility owners, and riggers in the Metro NY, NJ, CT, RI, MA, PA, DE, MD, VA, and Washington, DC areas. They offer a wide range of equipment, including aerial lifts, temperature control, air compressors, power equipment, forklifts, telehandlers, earth movers, mini-mobile cranes, carry deck cranes, traffic control and safety, under-bridge access platforms, and trailer rentals. They also provide equipment transportation, on-site maintenance, equipment refurbishment, and repair services. They are authorized dealers for major industry brands.

    http://ableequipment.com
    Web stranica
    1996
    Godina osnivanja
    351
    Broj zaposlenika
    Sjedište

