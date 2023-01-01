Direktorij Tvrtki
Sally Beauty Holdings
Sally Beauty Holdings Plaće

Raspon plaća Sally Beauty Holdings je od $58,800 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Informatolog (IT) na donjem kraju do $129,350 za Softverski inženjer na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Sally Beauty Holdings . Zadnje ažurirano: 8/8/2025

$160K

Informatolog (IT)
$58.8K
Marketing
$68.6K
Voditelj proizvoda
$116K

Softverski inženjer
$129K
UX istraživač
$113K
Često postavljena pitanja

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki Sally Beauty Holdings je Softverski inženjer at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $129,350. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki Sally Beauty Holdings je $112,700.

