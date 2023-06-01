Direktorij Tvrtki
Sales Impact Academy
Radite ovdje? Potražite svoju tvrtku
Glavni uvidi
  • Doprinesite nešto jedinstveno o tvrtki Sales Impact Academy što može biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za intervjue, odabir timova, jedinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O

    Sales Impact Academy is a leading go-to-market learning platform that provides structured education in sales and go-to-market for high-growth technology companies. It offers live online courses with high learning design principles and supports the skills development of over 12,000 learners across 280 customers, including Paypal, HubSpot, and Github. The platform has over 70 instructors, including industry experts from companies like Gong, Outreach, and Tableau. Sales Impact Academy is backed by VCs Stage 2 Capital, MIT, Hubspot Ventures, and Emerge Education.

    salesimpact.io
    Web stranica
    2019
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte verificirane plaće u svoj sandučić

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete raščlanjivanje detalja kompenzacije e-poštom. Saznaj više

    Ova je stranica zaštićena reCAPTCHA-om i primjenjuju se Googleovi Pravila o privatnosti i Uvjeti pružanja usluge .

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nema istaknutih poslova za tvrtku Sales Impact Academy

    Povezane tvrtke

    • Intuit
    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Google
    • Tesla
    • Pogledajte sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi