Direktorij Tvrtki
Qventus
Radite ovdje? Potražite svoju tvrtku
Glavni uvidi
  • Doprinesite nešto jedinstveno o tvrtki Qventus što može biti korisno drugima (npr. savjeti za intervjue, odabir timova, jedinstvena kultura itd.).
    • O

    Qventus’ mission is to simplify how healthcare operates so it just works — for everyone. The company offers an AI-based software platform that helps hospital teams make better operational decisions in real-time. Qventus addresses operational challenges across the hospital including emergency departments, perioperative areas, patient safety, in-patient, outpatient and pharmacy. Located in Silicon Valley, Qventus is honored to be working with leading public, academic and community hospitals across the United States. Founded in 2012, Qventus was named among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for 2018. The company has also been recognized as a leader and innovator in operational excellence, with the 2016 Fierce Innovations Award in Healthcare and Healthcare Informatics 2017 Innovator Award.

    http://www.qventus.com
    Web stranica
    2012
    Godina osnivanja
    150
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Primajte verificirane plaće u svoj sandučić

    Pretplatite se na verificirane ponude.Dobit ćete raščlanjivanje detalja kompenzacije e-poštom. Saznaj više

    Ova je stranica zaštićena reCAPTCHA-om i primjenjuju se Googleovi Pravila o privatnosti i Uvjeti pružanja usluge .

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nema istaknutih poslova za tvrtku Qventus

    Povezane tvrtke

    • Intuit
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Square
    • PayPal
    • Pogledajte sve tvrtke ➜

    Ostali resursi