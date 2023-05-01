Direktorij Tvrtki
Jaguar Gene Therapy
    Jaguar Gene Therapy is a company focused on developing gene therapy treatments for severe genetic diseases. Their team has expertise in CMC, regulatory, clinical, and commercial aspects of bringing novel treatments to patients. They are currently working on three programs targeting Type 1 galactosemia, genetic causes of autism spectrum disorder and other severe neurodevelopmental disorders, and Type 1 diabetes. The company is committed to patient safety and product purity and is open to expanding their pipeline through collaborations with academic institutions.

    https://jaguargenetherapy.com
    2019
    126
    $10M-$50M
