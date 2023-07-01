Direktorij Tvrtki
Disco.co
    Disco is an all-in-one platform designed for virtual academies, bootcamps, and communities to build and expand their learning community. It offers a range of tools to deliver high-quality learning experiences, engage communities, promote brands, and streamline operations. Leading companies like On Deck, Dribbble, and BatteryMBA are already using Disco to grow their learning businesses. Founded by Candice Faktor and Chris Sukornyk, Disco is backed by prominent investors and is at the forefront of the modern learning revolution.

    disco.co
    Web stranica
    2020
    Godina osnivanja
    31
    Broj zaposlenika
    $1M-$10M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

    Ostali resursi