Creative Fabrica
Creative Fabrica Plaće

Raspon plaća Creative Fabrica je od $78,622 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Regrutator na donjem kraju do $122,089 za Ljudski resursi na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Creative Fabrica. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/6/2025

$160K

Softverski inženjer
Median $96.2K
Ljudski resursi
$122K
Voditelj proizvoda
$86K

Regrutator
$78.6K
Često postavljena pitanja

The highest paying role reported at Creative Fabrica is Ljudski resursi at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,089. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Creative Fabrica is $91,117.

