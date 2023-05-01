Direktorij Tvrtki
Clarivate Analytics
Glavni uvidi
    Clarivate is an information, analytics, and workflow company that provides structured information and analytics for scientific research, innovations, and brands. It operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers various products and services, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, and CompuMark, to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research. It serves government and academic institutions, and life science and healthcare companies globally. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, UK.

    http://clarivate.com
    Web stranica
    1863
    Godina osnivanja
    11,600
    Broj zaposlenika
    $1B-$10B
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

