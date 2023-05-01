Direktorij Tvrtki
Chrysallis AI
    Chrysallis.AI is a US-based company that provides a metaverse learning platform using augmented and virtual reality to help marginalized learners in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. The platform uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to adjust curriculums to the pace of individual students and offers alternative education models that are specific to each student. The company's mission is to support marginalized learners with its "metaversity" and is geared toward cybersecurity for entry-level through advanced, and executives/CISOs/CTOs/Startups.

    https://chrysallis.ai
    Web stranica
    2022
    Godina osnivanja
    156
    Broj zaposlenika
    $10M-$50M
    Procijenjeni prihod
    Sjedište

