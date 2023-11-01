Direktorij Tvrtki
Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Plaće

Raspon plaća Brookfield Asset Management je od $102,000 u godišnjoj ukupnoj kompenzaciji za Softverski inženjer na donjem kraju do $301,356 za Investicijski banker na gornjem kraju. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verificirane plaće od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenika tvrtke Brookfield Asset Management. Zadnje ažurirano: 8/6/2025

$160K

Računovođa
$151K
Poslovni analitičar
$129K
Analitičar podataka
$116K

Znanstvenik podataka
$181K
Financijski analitičar
$186K
Investicijski banker
$301K
Regrutator
$122K
Softverski inženjer
$102K
Često postavljena pitanja

The highest paying role reported at Brookfield Asset Management is Investicijski banker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,356. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Brookfield Asset Management is $139,988.

