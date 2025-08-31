सभी पदनाम
डेटा साइंटिस्ट

California, US

डेटा साइंटिस्ट Icon

डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन में California, US

$220,000

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$161K

25th%

$300K

75th%

$385K

90th%

सभी स्तर

💪 योगदान देंआपका वेतन

नौकरियां देखें

औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन सीमा में California से है $161,000 तक $300,100. देखें डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन शीर्ष कंपनियों में बेस, स्टॉक और बोनस के आधार पर विभाजित। अंतिम अपडेट: 8/31/2025

हाल ही में जमा किए गए वेतन

जोड़ेंकंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
डेटा एक्सपोर्ट करेंखुली नौकरियां देखें

सर्वाधिक भुगतान

सबसे अधिक भुगतान करने वाली कंपनियां

🏆 हमारी लीडरबोर्ड देखें
  1. Facebook Icon

    फेसबुक

    $374,820
  2. Airbnb Icon

    Airbnb

    $364,000
  3. Intuit Icon

    इंट्यूइट

    $340,000
🏆 हमारी लीडरबोर्ड देखें

समुदायिक पोस्ट्स

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left wi...

83 48
83 48

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

40 15
40 15

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

71 19
71 19
💬 चर्चा में शामिल हों!

विशेषज्ञ सहायता प्राप्त करें

1:1 वेतन वार्ता

1:1 वेतन वार्ता

वेतन पाएं, छले न जाएं। हमने आपके जैसे लोगों को $30k+ (कभी-कभी $300k+) की वृद्धि दिलाने में मदद की है।

सत्र निर्धारित करेंसत्र निर्धारित करें
रिज्यूमे समीक्षा

रिज्यूमे समीक्षा

नौकरियों के लिए आवेदन करना बंद करें। इसके बजाय रिक्रूटर्स को आपके पीछे दौड़ाएं।

समीक्षा बुक करेंसमीक्षा बुक करें

प्रश्न और उत्तर

  1. California, US में डेटा साइंटिस्ट का वेतन क्या है?

    California, US में डेटा साइंटिस्ट का औसत कुल मुआवजा $220,000 है।

  2. California, US में डेटा साइंटिस्ट का न्यूनतम वेतन क्या है?

    जबकि California, US में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए कोई न्यूनतम वेतन नहीं है, औसत कुल मुआवजा $220,000 है।

  3. California, US में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए कौन सी कंपनी सबसे अधिक भुगतान करती है?

    California, US में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए सर्वाधिक भुगतान करने वाली कंपनी Facebook है जहां औसत कुल मुआवजा $374,820 है।

  4. मेरा कोई अलग प्रश्न है

क्या आप हमारे मिशन से प्यार करते हैं? हजारों प्रोफेशनल्स से जुड़ें जो वेतन पारदर्शिता का समर्थन करते हैं!
💪 अपना वेतन योगदान करें

क्या यह पेज उपयोगी था?