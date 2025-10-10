सभी पदनाम
डेटा साइंटिस्ट

Basking Ridge, NJ

डेटा साइंटिस्ट Icon

डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन में Basking Ridge, NJ

$140,000

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$119K

25th%

$178K

75th%

$189K

90th%

सभी स्तर

💪 योगदान देंआपका वेतन

नौकरियां देखें

औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन सीमा में Basking Ridge, NJ से है $119,000 तक $178,000. देखें डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन शीर्ष कंपनियों में बेस, स्टॉक और बोनस के आधार पर विभाजित। अंतिम अपडेट: 10/10/2025

हाल ही में जमा किए गए वेतन

जोड़ेंकंपेंसेशन जोड़ेंवेतन जोड़ें

कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
डेटा एक्सपोर्ट करेंखुली नौकरियां देखें

सर्वाधिक भुगतान

सबसे अधिक भुगतान करने वाली कंपनियां

🏆 हमारी लीडरबोर्ड देखें
  1. Facebook Icon

    फेसबुक

    $398,500
  2. Google Icon

    गूगल

    $357,000
  3. Amazon Icon

    अमेज़न

    $300,000
🏆 हमारी लीडरबोर्ड देखें

समुदायिक पोस्ट्स

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

79 23
79 23

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

68 10
68 10

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
💬 चर्चा में शामिल हों!

विशेषज्ञ सहायता प्राप्त करें

1:1 वेतन वार्ता

1:1 वेतन वार्ता

वेतन पाएं, छले न जाएं। हमने आपके जैसे लोगों को $30k+ (कभी-कभी $300k+) की वृद्धि दिलाने में मदद की है।

सत्र निर्धारित करेंसत्र निर्धारित करें
रिज्यूमे समीक्षा

रिज्यूमे समीक्षा

नौकरियों के लिए आवेदन करना बंद करें। इसके बजाय रिक्रूटर्स को आपके पीछे दौड़ाएं।

समीक्षा बुक करेंसमीक्षा बुक करें

प्रश्न और उत्तर

  1. Basking Ridge, NJ में डेटा साइंटिस्ट का वेतन क्या है?

    Basking Ridge, NJ में एक डेटा साइंटिस्ट का औसत कुल मुआवजा $140,000 है।

  2. Basking Ridge, NJ में डेटा साइंटिस्ट का न्यूनतम वेतन क्या है?

    जबकि Basking Ridge, NJ में एक डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए कोई न्यूनतम वेतन नहीं है, औसत कुल मुआवजा $140,000 है।

  3. Basking Ridge, NJ में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए कौन सी कंपनी सबसे अधिक भुगतान करती है?

    Basking Ridge, NJ में एक डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए सबसे अधिक भुगतान करने वाली कंपनी Facebook है जो औसत कुल मुआवजा $398,500 देती है।

  4. मेरा कोई अलग प्रश्न है

क्या आप हमारे मिशन से प्यार करते हैं? हजारों प्रोफेशनल्स से जुड़ें जो वेतन पारदर्शिता का समर्थन करते हैं!
💪 अपना वेतन योगदान करें

क्या यह पेज उपयोगी था?