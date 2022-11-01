कंपनी निर्देशिका
Zurich Insurance
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Zurich Insurance वेतन

Zurich Insurance का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $27,980 से उच्च स्तर पर इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर के लिए $281,400 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Zurich Insurance. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/2/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
Median $121K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $111K
एक्चुअरी
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
Median $61.7K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$28K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$53.7K
डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$224K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$44.9K
ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेज
$48.7K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आईटी)
$43.7K
इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर
$281K
मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट
$202K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$62.3K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$170K
प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$161K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$130K
साइबर सिक्योरिटी एनालिस्ट
$66.8K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$218K
अंडरराइटर
$78.7K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Zurich Insurance में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका इन्वेस्टमेंट बैंकर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $281,400 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Zurich Insurance में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $110,725 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Zurich Insurance के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Amazon
  • Pinterest
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • PayPal
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन