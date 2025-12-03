कंपनी निर्देशिका
Yellowbrick Data
Yellowbrick Data सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

Yellowbrick Data के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$108K - $122K
France
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$95K$108K$122K$135K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Yellowbrick Data?

Yellowbrick Data in France में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज €117,231 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Yellowbrick Data में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in France के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा €82,459 है।

