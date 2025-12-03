कंपनी निर्देशिका
YCH Group
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
YCH Group प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

YCH Group में औसत प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in Indonesia प्रति year IDR 296.03M से IDR 429.6M तक है। YCH Group के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$20.4K - $23.7K
Indonesia
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$18K$20.4K$23.7K$26.1K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं YCH Group?

सामान्य प्रश्न

YCH Group in Indonesia में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज IDR 429,604,673 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
YCH Group में प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in Indonesia के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा IDR 296,030,110 है।

अन्य संसाधन

